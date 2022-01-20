PBS Announces ‘The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D’ Docuseries

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Public Enemy’s frontman Chuck D has been tapped by PBS to unpack the history of hip-hop for a new documentary special.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by Uproxx, The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D is a four-part docuseries produced by PBS and BBC Studios. The series will trace the history of hip-hop over the past 40 years.

Per press release, the doc will feature testimonies from “those who were there at the start, creating an anthology of how it became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history.”

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D, who developed the series with his manager Lorrie Boula. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula and BBC Studios to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms,” added Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS. “Hip-hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”

The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D has no official premiere date yet.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE