India.Arie Goes Off On “Trash” Music Industry: “Made Me Feel Like I WASN’T Beautiful”

Talented singer and Grammy-Award-winning musician India Arie decided to take on the #10YearChallenge on Tuesday. While sharing throwback pictures on Instagram, “The Truth” artist also vented about her experience in the music industry.

In a series of posts, India said, “seeing old pictures remind me of how TRASH the music industry is. Sheer and utter TRASH.” India went on to say, “ The music industry is racist. sexist. deceitful. It steals from artists… Trash.” The 44-year-old star added, “I’ll never heal from all of it because some of it shaped my life in ways I can’t get back. BUT! I loooooove who I am. So, I imagine the journey was all meant to be.” Reflecting on the old pictures that she shared, India shared that “The industry made me feel like I WASN’T beautiful. I can tell you some STORIES HONEY! But in truth – I was just WAY ahead [of] my time.”

