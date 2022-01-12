Dr. Fauci Slams Rand Paul For False Claims Inspiring Threats Against Him

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The top infectious disease specialist in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, slammed Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) once again for making inflammatory statements about him during a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

During the Senate Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee hearing discussing the present COVID-19 variants held on Tuesday (January 10th), Republican Senator Rand Paul accused Dr. Fauci of using his government position to defame three conservative academic professionals who didn’t share his viewpoints and opposed lockdowns in 2020. It was found that Fauci merely sent an email to colleagues containing a link to an article debunking “herd immunity” claims. “In usual fashion, Senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Fauci said to Paul. “There you go again. You just do the same thing every hearing.” Paul denied the accusations.

Dr. Fauci, showing some signs of being highly frustrated, went on to describe the Senator’s false claims as a distortion of reality and cited them as the fuel for threats made against his life and the lives of his family members. “What happens when [Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue,” Fauci stated, “is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have … threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me.” The doctor then pointed out that Paul is profiting off of the slanderous claims he’s making, noting that the Senator is using them as a fundraising strategy on his website where “Fire Dr.Fauci” is listed towards the top. “You can do $5, $10, $20, $100,” he said. “So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.”

Senator Paul dismissed Fauci’s allegations, replying to him that it was “disappointing for you to suggest that people who dare to question you are responsible somehow for violent threats.”

Dr. Fauci Slams Rand Paul For False Claims Inspiring Threats Against Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

