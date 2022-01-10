Former Biden Adviser Symone Sanders To Host MSNBC Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has hired Symone Sanders, former aide to President Joe Biden and spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, to host shows on its television and streaming services.

The announcement Monday continues the trend of political veterans jumping to cable news, often at dizzying speeds. Sanders announced only last month that she was leaving her job as chief spokesperson for Harris.

Sanders, 32, will host a Washington-based weekend show on MSNBC, along with a program on “The Choice from MSNBC,” a news and analysis destination on the Peacock streaming service.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones, who announced the hiring, was not immediately made available for an interview.

Sanders, from Omaha, Nebraska, was press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. She worked as a commentator for CNN following that campaign before signing on as a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign in 2020. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, she wrote the book “No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America in 2020.”

She’ll have plenty of company among former political pros working in cable TV. Former George W. Bush spokeswoman Nicolle Wallace and ex-congressman Joe Scarborough are major MSNBC stars, and David Axelrod, former top aide to Barack Obama, works at CNN.

