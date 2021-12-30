IG Model ‘Tyger Booty’ Found Dead In Hotel Room During Trip With African Billionaire

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A popular X-rated Instagram model from Atlanta was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Ghana.

Dasani Williams, known as Tyger Booty on social media, flew to Accra, Ghana to visit a local billionaire and allegedly service him and his friends, according to reports and social media fodder. Williams was also there to promote an event, MTO reports.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Ghanaweb, Williams, a single mother, was in the country to “give pleasure to the big men at the parties she was billed to attend during the holiday season.”

Here’s more from MTO:

While in Accra, Tyger Booty was reportedly found dead in her hotel room, according to social media reports. Authorities in Ghana have not released specific details about her death to the public – and that has many worried. The African billionaire – who flew Tyger Booty out – has strong ties to the government. And many of the model’s fans are worried that he may use his money and influence to thwart an impartial investigation into Tyger Booty’s death.

As reported by SandraRose.com, investigators suspect a possible drug overdose. However, Williams’ family and friends suspect foul play.

The African billionaire who allegedly flew Williams to Ghana has not been identified.

Social media users are slamming Williams for leaving her young daughter behind to “chase a bag.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Tyger Booty was an Instagram and OnlyFans model, with almost 600k followers on her account @iamtyger.

Williams’ family reportedly wants her autopsy to be done in the US. In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, family spokesperson, Julie Williams said, “people have told us Ghanaian officials can be very corrupt.”

She added, “We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job, so we want the autopsy done in the United States. Unfortunately, none of us is from there [Ghana], and we’re not sure what will happen.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: