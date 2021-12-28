Dennis Rodman Captures Cops Attention With Refusal To Keep Mask On Flight

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dennis Rodman isn’t playing basketball, but he seems to have another, more troublesome game that he’s taken up. It’s one that didn’t earn him any new fans and relates to the federal mandate regarding face masks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ reports the 60-year-old former Chicago Bulls forward was causing problems with JetBlue employees who approached him about adhering to the mandate. The incident took place early last week on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale.

Rodman was repeatedly asked by flight personnel to place his face mask back on his mouth and nose during the flight after he took the mask off several times. Law enforcement sources provided more details on the situation, telling TMZ Rodman played a game of cat and mouse by initially placing his mask on, then repeatedly pulling it down, saying that he was having trouble breathing.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Once the plane arrived 5:30 a.m. last Monday at terminal three at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies were on hand to greet Rodman, who was seated in first class.

“Mr. Rodman cooperated with deputies and exited the airport grounds on his own with no issues,” according to a statement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: