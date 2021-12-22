Biopic On Death Row Boss Suge Knight In The Works

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A Suge Knight biopic is officially in the works.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films have purchased the rights to tell the authorized version of Suge’s life.

“Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row – A lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal – that was, and is, all talk,” Knight said in a statement, Deadline reports.

“So when it came time to do a real movie and tell the truth about it he [Mike Klein] introduced me to Steve Whitney. Now, Steve, Mike, and I, and the woman that has my back, are making this movie. Taking it to the next level!” he added.

According to the report, Nick Cassavetes(God Is a Bullet) will write the script alongside Anthony Thorne (After Exile). The release date has not yet been announced.

The Death Row Records co-founder, born Marion “Suge” Knight, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in October 2018 after pleading “no contest” to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of former rap music label owner Terry Carter. The hit-and-run incident occurred in 2015 on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Knight was previously facing life in prison over the incident, which also left Cle “Bone” Sloan injured.

Surveillance video showed Suge striking both victims with his vehicle; however, he originally claimed that he hit the men out of self-defense and was simply trying to flee following a dispute with Carter and Sloan.

Suge was sentenced to 28 years after accepting a deal and pleading “no contest” to voluntary manslaughter. He is serving his sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County, California.

