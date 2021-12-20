podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts
HomePodcasts

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Educator Kyna Clemmons l The Carl Nelson Show

Listen To The Carl Nelson Show Live Mon-Fri 4pm-7pm EST

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The Black Lawyers for Justice founder Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will review the Kimberley Potter trial. The proceedings move into the closing arguments stage today. Potter claims she mistook her service revolver for a taser gun when fatally shooting Duante Wright. Attorney Shabazz will also address several other controversial trials in the news today. Before Attorney Shabazz, Educator Kyna Clemmons on an African-centered curriculum for Black students.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Carl Nelson Show

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Educator Kyna Clemmons l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
#QatarCreates Public Talk With Virgil Abloh, Samir Bantal, And Rosanne Somerson
81 photos
Trending
Photos
Close