The Black Lawyers for Justice founder Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will review the Kimberley Potter trial. The proceedings move into the closing arguments stage today. Potter claims she mistook her service revolver for a taser gun when fatally shooting Duante Wright. Attorney Shabazz will also address several other controversial trials in the news today. Before Attorney Shabazz, Educator Kyna Clemmons on an African-centered curriculum for Black students.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Educator Kyna Clemmons l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

