Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Educator Kyna Clemmons l The Carl Nelson Show

The Black Lawyers for Justice founder Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will review the Kimberley Potter trial. The proceedings move into the closing arguments stage today. Potter claims she mistook her service revolver for a taser gun when fatally shooting Duante Wright. Attorney Shabazz will also address several other controversial trials in the news today. Before Attorney Shabazz, Educator Kyna Clemmons on an African-centered curriculum for Black students.
