Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Anti-CRT ‘Stop Woke Act’ Is Exactly Why White People Should Leave Black Vernacular Alone

The racist hypocrisy of white people using Black vernacular to erase Blackness from the classroom shows why the term "woke" needs to be permanently scrubbed from the Caucasian lexicon.

If conservative officials and lawmakers insist on continuing their propaganda-reliant war on Critical Race Theory, I just wish they would do so while leaving Black vernacular out of it. The word “woke” began as a simple thing—Black people’s natural way of describing the socially aware.

Then white people got a hold of the word.

We all know that when white people Columbus culturally Black things their innate senses of entitlement disallows them to not run wild with said Black cultural things to the point where the origins of what we created are permanently diluted into a sea of Caucasian appropriation. There may not be a better example of this than what white conservatives (and white people in general for that matter) have done with the word “woke,” and there might not be a better example of the whitewashed bastardization of the term than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using it in his proposal for new anti-CRT legislation.

According to the Washington Post, DeSantis introduced proposed legislation that would allow fragile white people…I mean, concerned parents to file lawsuits against schools they believe are teaching CRT—the college-level academic study that examines how racism and racial disparities have shaped America’s legal system and other institutions that Republicans have morphed into an umbrella term for any Black history or social studies that make white people uncomfortable.

And because conservative caucasity knows no bounds, DeSantis titled his legislation the “Stop Woke Act.”

In promoting the “Stop Wrongs against Our Kids and Employees Act,” (Boy, he really stretched himself into a white nationalist knot to find that acronym, didn’t he?) DeSantis claimed CRT “violates Florida standards to scapegoat someone based on their race, to say that they are inherently racist, to say that they are an oppressor, or oppressed or any of that and that’s good and that’s important.”

Of course, CRT does none of those things because examining the racism of institutions isn’t remotely the same as examining the inherent racism of white people at the individual level—but hey, why bother with the truth when one can use white fragility to enact laws people of all races will be forced to live with? (Ironically, that’s an actual example of why CRT exists.)

But the caucasity train didn’t stop at DeSantis blatantly lying about CRT while claiming “we have a responsibility to stand for the truth.” He also went on to continue the Republican tradition of invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s name in justifying racist white nonsense.

“You think about what MLK stood for. He said he didn’t want people judged on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character,” DeSantis said Wednesday to a rally-style crowd in Wildwood, Florida. “You listen to some of these people nowadays, they don’t talk about that.”

Just as white conservatives don’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to CRT, they don’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to MLK.

In fact, between MLK and CRT, only one set of initials belongs to an unabashed judger of the whites.

MLK actually said plenty of disparaging things about white people during his life.

Besides the fact that MLK wasn’t nearly as white people-friendly as conservatives like to pretend he was, there’s the fact that the lie-driven fight against CRT literally led to the Texas Senate passing legislation to drop requirements for educators to give lessons on MLK’s teachings and Tennessee parents filing a complaint aimed at banning books on MLK under the state’s anti-CRT law.

At the end of the day, King and other civil rights leaders were fighting for equality and equity, while DeSantis believes equity is a word used by non-conservatives to “smuggle in their ideology”—which is exactly what right-wingers are doing with legislation like this—and he believes it’s a term “we don’t need to have” anymore.

The racist hypocrisy of white people using Black vernacular to erase Blackness from the classroom is exactly why the term “woke” needs to be permanently scrubbed from the Caucasian lexicon, and anti-CRT legislation is exactly the kind of thing CRT is meant to study.

The end.

Tulsa Race Massacre

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

40 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

Continue reading Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

An increasing number of Americans have been forced to come to grips with one of the country's most racist black eyes -- pun intended -- amid commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 when white supremacists destroyed a thriving Black business district and killed hundreds of people. It was widely regarded as the worst single instance of violence by white people against Black people in the history of the United States of America. MORE: The Tulsa Race Massacre And Making The Case For Reparations It was 100 years ago when mobs of angry, racist white people descended on the Greenwood section of Tulsa and strategically targeted Black people along with businesses and residences they built and worked and lived in that were part of Black Wall Street, as the area had come to be known for its historic financial success and overall prestige. Historians believe that Greenwood was likely the wealthiest Black community in the country at a time when that type of financial success was disproportionately restricted to white people. https://twitter.com/samswey/status/1398822170869047299?s=20 The violence included deadly shootings and arson to 35 blocks of buildings, leaving bodies strewn in the streets and structures smoldering after being burned down to the ground. Photos taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre's 18 hours of violence as well as others captured in the hours, days, weeks, months and years since it took place underscore the devastation inflicted on Black Wall Street and its survivors, many of whom lost family members. https://twitter.com/CoachWilmore_/status/1399380091470331904?s=20 The end result has been 10 decades of the residual effects of the domestic terrorism that robbed generations of Black Tulsans of the type of accumulated wealth enjoyed by so many white Americans, including those who now own businesses and homes where Black Wall Street once stood. MORE: 100 Years After The Tulsa Race Massacre: Continuing The Fight For Equity, Equality, And Inclusion Many parallels between then and now remain in place in the United States, including ongoing efforts by white supremacists to disenfranchise Black people in a number of ways, including and especially when it comes to laws surrounding elections that could bring about the type of change for which people have been fighting so long. https://twitter.com/leswag97/status/1398462340710948864?s=20 In an indication that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was far from an anomaly, a mob of white supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year angered by the false premise that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud waged by voters in cities with a sizeable Black voting contingency. That deadly violence came as the result of a lie. Similarly, the Tulsa Race Massacre also reportedly came about following a white woman claiming she was raped by a Black man -- an accusation that sparked the white supremacist-led death and destruction beginning May 31 and ending June 2, 1921. https://twitter.com/DeMarcoReports/status/1399482746351734786?s=20 The Brookings Institute estimated that the monetary damage done -- and effectively lost -- during the Tulsa Race Massacre is worth about $27 million in the present day. But a 2018 study found that the destruction caused losses that are closer to $200 million. Now, 100 years later, the fight for descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims to receive reparations and other forms of restorative justice remains stronger than ever, however elusive it has been over the past 20 years since that proposal was first introduced. Scroll down to see more devastating images from the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Anti-CRT ‘Stop Woke Act’ Is Exactly Why White People Should Leave Black Vernacular Alone  was originally published on newsone.com

