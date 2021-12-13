Dr. David Horne, JB Bryan & Greg J l The Carl Nelson Show

Reparations activist & Critical Thinking expert Dr. David Horne returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Horne will discuss issues in South Africa, Ghana, Liberia, and several other African countries. Dr. Horne will also provide us with a reparations update. Before Dr. Horne, Greg J reports live from Accra Ghana on the conclusion of the Wakanda Summit. Getting us started Financial Expert JB Bryan explains how to take advantage of the rising inflation rates & also supply some end-of-year financial tips.
