Desi Banks Stops By To Speak On The Success Of His Business & Company

The world is always better when you add a little comedy into the mix, and none do it quite like beloved funnyman Desi Banks.

After rising in the ranks from viral social media star to a widely respected comedian in his own right, Banks is now creating multiple business ventures for himself that are paying out big in more ways than one. It only made sense to have him stop by POTC to give Incognito and DJ Misses a rundown of how he’s making it all happen.

During the extensive conversation, Desi explains how he got his start on the formerly popular short-form video sharing app Vine to bringing his talents to all social platforms with characters, skits and guest stars that bring it all to life. With 7 million followers on Instagram alone, not to mention the 1.2 million on TikTok and an amassed 231+ million views on YouTube, it’s safe to say his reach and power in the game is quite large to say the least.

From his favorite skits and upcoming acting roles to his fascination with cars, we covered all the bases with this future king of comedy.

Watch our full interview with comedian Desi Banks below on Posted On The Corner:

