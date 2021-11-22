New Study Reveals More Americans Are Unlikely To Have Kids

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A new study says 44% of U.S. adults who are non-parents between the ages of 18 to 49 probably won’t have children.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Amid a decline in the birth rate among white people in the U.S., adults (both men and women) who don’t have children cited reasons such as financial instability or the lack of a partner for why they are unlikely to have kids, according to a new study from Pew Research Center, Bloomberg reports.

The survey of 3,866 American adults ages 18 to 49 was conducted over a week in October.

Here’s more from the report:

Some 44% of adults ages 18-49 who don’t have children said they were “not too likely” or “not at all likely” to have kids down the road, up seven percentage points from 37% in 2018, according to the survey. More than half of adults (56%) who don’t have children and replied they don’t plan on having one said “they just don’t have to have kids,” according to the survey conducted between Oct. 18-24. Other reasons were: medical (19%), financial (17%), no partner (15%), respondents or their partner’s age (10%), state of the world (9%) and climate change (5%).

3.6 million babies were reportedly born in the U.S. in 2020, the lowest since 1979.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In August, the U.S. 2020 census report was released and the data shows that the white population is declining for the first time ever.

“Our analysis of the 2020 Census results show that the U.S. population is much more multiracial, and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,” Nicholas Jones, director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the U.S. Census Bureau’s population division, told CNN.

“If the White decline is confirmed by the new data, that benchmark will have come about eight years earlier than previously projected, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, per Journal-isms.

“ ‘Twenty years ago if you told people this was going to be the case, they wouldn’t have believed you,’ he said, adding that the opioid epidemic and lower birthrates among millennials accelerated the White population’s decline. ‘The country is changing dramatically.’

“The United States is also expected to have passed two other milestones on its way to becoming a majority-minority society in a few decades: For the first time, the portion of White people could dip below 60 percent and the under-18 population is likely to be majority non-White. . . .”

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: