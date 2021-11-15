Dr. David Horne & Obie Egbuna l The Carl Nelson Show

Reparations activist & Critical Thinking expert Dr. David Horne checks into the WOL classroom. Dr. Horne will analyze the alleged refit between the President & The Vice President. Dr. Horne will discuss if it’s a move to discredit Harris to choke off her political aspirations. Dr. Horne will also provide a Reparations update and look at the two controversial trials making their way through the courts. Before Dr. Horne, Playwrite & Journalist Obie Egbuna explains how Africa responds to the Climate Change issue.
