Visionary Regina King Honored At Hollywood’s Historic TCL Chinese Theater

From the poignant roles that she’s played on the silver screen to her groundbreaking directorial debut, Regina King has undeniably been a creative force within the realm of entertainment, and she recently received a major honor for her contributions. According to Variety, King added her hand and footprints to Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theater, among other trailblazers who have shaped the industry’s landscape.

King is one of the most decorated Black actresses, garnering Primetime Emmys, NAACP Image Awards, a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Her body of work spans different genres with roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “Poetic Justice,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Watchmen,” and other films and television series. Her One Night in Miami film—which chronicles a fictional conversation between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke as the men gathered to celebrate Ali’s win against Sonny Liston—garnered several accolades.

For the California native, the ceremony was a full-circle moment. She hopes the imprints will inspire those following in her footsteps, in the same way many of the stars featured in front of the theater served as inspiration along her journey.

“I’m born and bred in L.A., when we got to see a film at the Chinese Theatre, it was always an event because we could put our hands and feet on the prints of the movie stars,” she said in a statement before the ceremony, according to the news outlet. “I always wondered, was it hard to decide what shoe to wear? Who would have thought I would answer my own question 40 years later…yep! It is difficult to decide. I’m struggling between a pump and sneaker right now.”

Among those in attendance to celebrate King’s milestone were her mother Gloria King, sister Reina King, director Jeymes Samuel and filmmaker Ava DuVernay. “It’s the quality of the roles, the impact of the choices. What you choose to give your energy to has mattered,” DuVernay shared with King.

The honor comes amid the success of the film “The Harder They Fall,” which she stars in alongside Idris Elba.

SEE ALSO:

Regina King Makes History At The Venice Film Festival With Directorial Debut

Regina King Is Working On A Biopic About Trailblazer Shirley Chisholm

Visionary Regina King Honored At Hollywood’s Historic TCL Chinese Theater was originally published on newsone.com