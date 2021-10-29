Oh Hell No: Ice Cube Turns Down $9 Million Movie Role With Sony Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

To say the COVID-19 vaccine mandate has divided us as a nation is definitely an understatement at this point, now even affecting how Hollywood chooses its lead movie stars.

Seasoned rapper/actor Ice Cube is the latest to be made an example of that theory after recently quitting a film he was set to be paid a whopping $9 million for by Sony, simply because he refused to get vaccinated in order to be on set.

The film in question, a comedy ironically titled Oh Hell No, would’ve seen Cube in a co-starring role alongside Jack Black. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, producers on the project made it clear that all cast members would have to be vaccinated before shooting began this winter in Hawaii.

Although production on the film was already pushed back due to an injury Jack Black suffered in June of this year, the School Of Rock comedian is reportedly still attached to the project and Sony is currently looking for a replacement to fill Ice Cube’s shoes.

This isn’t the first of Cube’s issues with studio execs for potential projects. In addition the now-infamous delay in production for a final Friday sequel, take a look below at another movie that Ice Cube came in conflict with, via THR:

“Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ is the second project that Ice Cube has left in recent months. The rapper turned actor was to have co-starred in boxing movie ‘Flint Strong’ but is no longer involved. It’s unclear what circumstances prompted the departure. The Universal drama actually shot one day before the first COVID-19 shutdown stateside in March 2020. It is now in turnaround but is being reconstituted with a search for a new co-lead underway.”

While Cube has in the past been a strong advocate for wearing masks throughout the global pandemic, even providing a PPE donation of 2,000 face masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma this past August, it seems he’s on the side of Kyrie Irving, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Chris Brown when it comes to getting vaccinated. May they all stay safe out here.

