J Balvin Apologizes For Walking Black Women Like Dogs in ‘Perra’ Music Video [WATCH]

*Colombian reggaetón star J Balvin has apologized for a music video that portrays Black women as dogs wearing leashes and on all fours.

The artist took to Instagram to apologize for the video of his track “Perra” with Dominican rapper, Tokischa. Per TMZ, the track is “all about how she (Tokischa) is a dog in heat … and looking for a male to bang,” the outlet writes.

Above is an image from the now-deleted music video.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Balvin and co. went all in on the canine theme — getting a lot of their dancers/background actors in animal-style makeup, in which many of these folks of color were made to look like actual pooches. Not just that, but some of the Black people are in cages at certain points, Tokischa is depicted in a dog house throughout the video and eating from a bowl … and the most striking image is when J Balvin himself is walking a couple of Black ladies on leashes.

Colombia’s Vice President and Chancellor Marta Lucia Ramirez called the visuals sexist, misogynistic and racist.

Amid the backlash — Balvin removed the clip from the Internet but many fans saved it and shared it online, such as the YouTube video below. Watch it before it’s removed.

Balvin says he’s sorry most especially to Black women. He even apologized to his mother. See his apology video above.

