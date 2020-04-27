People Are Upset Over Land O Lakes Removing Racist Native American Logo

Lance Strong

For years, Land O Lakes featured a Native American woman in its logo packaging despite its racist implications. The Minnesota-based company removed the image earlier this year, but MAGA and Butter-loving Twitter are highly upset and spent their weekend ranting about it.

The company’s logo, which was first created in 1928, has undergone several transformations since its inception and was last modified in 2018. The company made a wider announcement of the image, who was named Mia, and her removal from the packaging while putting an emphasis on the land. The removal of the image received praise from Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is also a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

As reported by CNN, the company’s logo change came about as a means to promote the farmer-owned cooperative ahead of its 100th anniversary next year. The outlet added that the company made no mention of removing the Native American woman in the press release announcing the switch.

From Land O’ Lakes, Inc.:

The new packaging will show up in a variety of ways, including through a new front-of-package design that features the phrase “Farmer-Owned” above the LAND O LAKES brandmark, “Since 1921” below it and a vibrant illustration of land and lakes. Some products, including stick butter, will also include photos of real Land O’Lakes farmers and co-op members and copy that reads “Since 1921” and “Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy.”

Popular Twitter user @Popehat seemingly got folks bothered after calling out one person’s ridiculous outcry against all things Land O Lakes after the change. It appears that this has sparked much of the current chatter around the trending topic.

Hypothesis: the more you call people “snowflakes,” the more likely it is you are incensed at butter right now pic.twitter.com/YgM3Oa8PBi — SarcasmHat (@Popehat) April 26, 2020

With the news going wide, the MAGA and butter-loving nutballs of Twitter are outraged and we’ve got those reactions plus folks clowning these sensitive snowflakes below.

