DOJ Launches New Program To Combat Redlining And Lending Discrimination

Often talked about as a thing of the past, redlining is still a barrier to equity in homeownership. The Department of Justice recently announced a new program to combat redlining and discrimination in lending.

As reported by Reuters, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would partner with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to ensure fair lending practices.

The new initiative comes as the DOJ reached a settlement against Trustmark for engaging in lending discrimination. An investigation found Trustmark engaged in unlawful redlining by avoiding Black and Latino neighborhoods in Memphis through lending and opening branches. Trustmark was also found to have sufficient internal policies to address the issues.

“Trustmark purposely excluded and discriminated against Black and Hispanic communities,” said Director Rohit Chopra of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). “The federal government will be working to rid the market of racist business practices, including those by discriminatory algorithms.”

In remarks about the new effort to address redlining, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the Trustmark case was an example of the DOJ Civil Rights Division’s dedication and work.

Our commitment to combatting redlining is evident in the settlement against Trustmark. The resolution we achieved jointly with the Bureau resolved the government’s allegation that Trustmark engaged in lending discrimination by redlining predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Memphis, Tennessee. The bank is working now to improve its fair lending compliance and has demonstrated a commitment to the terms and goals of this settlement.

Under the proposed consent order that we’ll be filing today, Trustmark will invest $3.85 million in a loan subsidy fund to increase credit opportunities for residents of predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Memphis area. Loan subsidy funds help level the playing field so that every qualified applicant has an equal opportunity to obtain credit.

They will dedicate mortgage loan officers or community lending specialists to these neighborhoods and open a loan production office in a majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhood in Memphis.

Trustmark will devote $400,000 to develop community partnerships that provide residents of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Memphis with services to help increase their access to residential mortgage credit. It will devote at least $200,000 per year to advertising, outreach, consumer financial education, and credit repair initiatives in and around Memphis.

The department opened its investigation after one of Trustmark’s regulators, the OCC, referred the matter. This settlement is the culmination of joint enforcement by the Department and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and I want to thank our partners for their work in securing this resolution.

The government reached a similar settlement with the lender Cadence Bank back in August. Cadence Bank discriminated against residents of predominantly Black and Latino communities in Houston.

Without an aggressive policy to address discrimination in lending, the 1968 Fair Housing Act alone has been insufficient to remedy ongoing disparities.

According to the DOJ, the gap in Black and white homeowner rates is more significant today than in the 1960s.

The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 10, 1921 Source:Getty 40 of 40 Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation An increasing number of Americans have been forced to come to grips with one of the country's most racist black eyes -- pun intended -- amid commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 when white supremacists destroyed a thriving Black business district and killed hundreds of people. It was widely regarded as the worst single instance of violence by white people against Black people in the history of the United States of America. MORE: The Tulsa Race Massacre And Making The Case For Reparations It was 100 years ago when mobs of angry, racist white people descended on the Greenwood section of Tulsa and strategically targeted Black people along with businesses and residences they built and worked and lived in that were part of Black Wall Street, as the area had come to be known for its historic financial success and overall prestige. Historians believe that Greenwood was likely the wealthiest Black community in the country at a time when that type of financial success was disproportionately restricted to white people. https://twitter.com/samswey/status/1398822170869047299?s=20 The violence included deadly shootings and arson to 35 blocks of buildings, leaving bodies strewn in the streets and structures smoldering after being burned down to the ground. Photos taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre's 18 hours of violence as well as others captured in the hours, days, weeks, months and years since it took place underscore the devastation inflicted on Black Wall Street and its survivors, many of whom lost family members. https://twitter.com/CoachWilmore_/status/1399380091470331904?s=20 The end result has been 10 decades of the residual effects of the domestic terrorism that robbed generations of Black Tulsans of the type of accumulated wealth enjoyed by so many white Americans, including those who now own businesses and homes where Black Wall Street once stood. MORE: 100 Years After The Tulsa Race Massacre: Continuing The Fight For Equity, Equality, And Inclusion Many parallels between then and now remain in place in the United States, including ongoing efforts by white supremacists to disenfranchise Black people in a number of ways, including and especially when it comes to laws surrounding elections that could bring about the type of change for which people have been fighting so long. https://twitter.com/leswag97/status/1398462340710948864?s=20 In an indication that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was far from an anomaly, a mob of white supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year angered by the false premise that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud waged by voters in cities with a sizeable Black voting contingency. That deadly violence came as the result of a lie. Similarly, the Tulsa Race Massacre also reportedly came about following a white woman claiming she was raped by a Black man -- an accusation that sparked the white supremacist-led death and destruction beginning May 31 and ending June 2, 1921. https://twitter.com/DeMarcoReports/status/1399482746351734786?s=20 The Brookings Institute estimated that the monetary damage done -- and effectively lost -- during the Tulsa Race Massacre is worth about $27 million in the present day. But a 2018 study found that the destruction caused losses that are closer to $200 million. Now, 100 years later, the fight for descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims to receive reparations and other forms of restorative justice remains stronger than ever, however elusive it has been over the past 20 years since that proposal was first introduced. Scroll down to see more devastating images from the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Continue reading Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

