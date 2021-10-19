No Boyee! Flavor Flav Arrested In Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Public Enemy member and reality TV icon Flavor Flav is usually one of the most humorous personalities in the entire biz, but unfortunately he’s currently dealing with a serious allegation that’s far from anything worth laughing about.

The former Flavor Of Love star was arrested on a domestic violence incident earlier this month in Las Vegas as reported today by TMZ. Henderson PD charged Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., with a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after he allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to take one of her belongings.

Here’s how TMZ describes the ordeal, which occurred on the night of October 4:

“We’re told cops responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and when they got there Flav was placed into custody and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Flav allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand.

The City Attorney tells us Flavor Flav is officially charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.”

Flav’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told TMZ exclusively that all may not be what it seems, saying, “there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

It seems Flavor Flav is already looking to put the incident behind him, choosing today to promote on Twitter the fact that he’s been alcohol-free for one full year. He did include the hashtag #dontbelievethehype in his message as well, so it appears he’s also looking to declare his innocence in the case.

We’ll wait for the full details before passing judgement, but we hope things aren’t as bad for the VH1 all-star as they appear to be.

