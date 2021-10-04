Facebook and Every Associated App Down for The Count in Worldwide Outage

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re trying to access Facebook, Instagram and other associated apps and functions, but can’t … it’s because the company suffered a major outage across several countries on Monday.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here’s more about the problem via Business Insider:

Users reported having issues accessing Facebook apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook itself on the website Downdetector, which tracks outages and issues across various websites and services.

The issues began around 11:45am ET on Monday, according to user reports on Downdetector. They appeared to affect users in many countries around the world.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In a tweet addressing the outage, Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram also addressed the outage on Twitter, saying, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.”

In a tweet made shortly after the surge in outage reports, WhatsApp said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE