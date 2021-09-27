YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Faces 5 Centuries In Prison For Firestick Scam! | VIDEO

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

YouTube and Instagram influencer Omi in a Hellcat faces a whopping 514 year behind bars in after being indicted, along with two associates, in a plan to sell copyrighted cable network programs to thousands of subscribers via the Amazon Firestick.

Prosecutors say Omi, as well as Jesse Gonzales and Michael Barone, must forfeit $35 million in assets.

Omi’s companies operated under different names, including Gears TV, Reboot, Reloaded and Gears.

Thousands of users paid a monthly fee to access premium cable TV and sports content through firesticks.

VladTV reports Omi’s networkas being over $30 million at one point.

Omi, real name Bill Omar Carrasquillo, is charged with conspiracy, violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, reproduction of a protected work, access device fraud, making false statements to a bank, income tax evasion and money laundering.

Federal agents seized nearly all his assets in a raid in 2019. Feds also froze his girlfriend’s bank accounts.

Feds claim he continues to taunt them on social media, along with other YouTubers

Omi’s lawyer, Donte Mills, stated his client is being falsely accused, and that his enterprise was legit.

