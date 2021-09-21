Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
Ms. Hill said in a statement, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
Wyclef added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”
See the tour dates below
Sept. 22 – New York, NY @ TBA
Nov. 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Nov. 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Nov. 28 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Dec. 4 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
Dec. 6 – London, U.K. @ The O2
Date TBA – Nigeria @ Venue TBA
Dec. 18 – Ghana @ Venue TBA
“The Score” was the second and final album from The Fugees. Released in February 1996, featuring the hit singles “Fu-Gee-La,” “Ready Or Not” and the Roberta Flack cover “Killing Me Softly.” The album would hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is certified 7- times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After The Score, Hill would go on to create her own classic masterpiece “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” while Wyclef would release his debut “The Carnival.”
