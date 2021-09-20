Russ Rant: ‘Justice for J6’ Flop & Proof Of White Privilege In Missing Case Of Gabby Petito

Russ Parr returns with his usual “Russ Rant,” this time around letting his feelings be known about the recent “Justice for J6” rally that proved to be a complete and total flop.

Another point worth ranting about was the viral missing person case of 22-year-old white travel blogger Gabby Petito, and why her boyfriend, a white man named Brian Laundrie, was able to dictate his cooperation with police after returning from their joint four-month road trip without her. If white privilege was the first thing that came to your mind, trust…you’re not alone!

Hear the full “Russ Rant” from the man himself below:

