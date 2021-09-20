‘For Omar’: Baltimore Ravens Pay Whistle Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before Game (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In prime time on Sunday, the late Michael K. Williams received a special salute from the city of his most famous character.

Before the Baltimore Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire (pun intended) 36-35 victory, M&T Bank Stadium honored Williams’ character from HBO’s “The Wire,” Omar Little, by using his iconic signature whistle as part of their pre-game introductions.

Watch below:

The whistle during the Ravens introductions was so loud that “The Wire” creator David Simon, who happened to be out for a walk near the stadium, actually heard it and thought he was going he’d “lost his s**t.” The filmmaker had no idea that the team would honor the character in that way.

