Russ Rant: Is Cam Newton Playing The Game Or Playing Himself?

The big man is back with another unfiltered “Russ Rant,” this time making NFL star & current free agent Cam Newton the topic of discussion by questioning whether his stance on “keeping it real” is keeping him out of the league.

Russ had a handful to say in response to a viral video that’s been recently circulating on YouTube (seen below), where Super Cam says his self-proclaimed “aura” is the main reason why the Patriots ditched him for Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback.

While Cam’s theatrics can be entertaining to a degree, Russ takes a minute to decode his opinion on the matter and explain why sometimes you can’t be so quick to “be yourself” when it comes to playing by the rules.

Watch the latest “Russ Rant” below and let us know if you agree with his critique of Cam Newton:

