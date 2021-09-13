Michelle Obama Recalls Moment She Heard About 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, as well as former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama; and Joe and Jill Biden gathered on 9/11 for its 20th anniversary Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Michelle recalls where she and her daughters were in 2001 when she found out about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

At the time, the former First Lady was living in Chicago with Barack, and she heard about the attack after dropping daughter Malia off for her first day of nursery school.

“I remember taking her photo, dropping her off for the very first time, and feeling those pangs of separation from my baby,” She wrote. “I’d just buckled newborn Sasha into her car seat and was driving back home when I heard the news on the radio—and the uncertainty and anxiety set in almost immediately. What was happening? Had the world just changed? What kind of future were our girls going to enter?”

Michelle continued, “For those who lost loved ones, it’s especially painful to relive,” she shared. “My heart goes out to all those for whom this wasn’t just a national tragedy, but a personal one.”

The First Lady also reminded her followers to “mourn, to reflect, and most of all, to remember,” as well as living lives that reflect “kindness and compassion, our courage and resilience.”

“They’re the values that lifted us up twenty years ago,” Michelle wrote. “And I hope they can guide us all, not just on an anniversary like this, but every single day.”

As reported by Complex, Barack shared a statement on Twitter, noting that “9/11 reminded us how so many Americans give of themselves in extraordinary ways — not just in moments of great crisis, but every single day.”

“Let’s never forget that,” he wrote, “and let’s never take them for granted.”

