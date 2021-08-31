News
Ben Crump Suing Beverly Hills For Racial Profiling Over ‘Operation Safe Streets’ Program

There is an apparent pattern of selective enforcement for petty offenses like roller skating or riding a scooter on unauthorized streets and for jaywalking steps away from a crosswalk.

On Wednesday, famed civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump is set to join co-counsel Bradley C. Gage and Mark T. Harris in a news conference to announce a lawsuit filed against the city of Beverly Hills and Captain Scott Dowling of the Beverly Hills Police Department over what is known as “Operation Safe Streets” and “Rodeo Drive Task Force.”

The program, which Dowling was in charge of from March 1, 2020, to this past July 1, was purported to be a way to keep the crime down in the area, according to local radio station KFI 640. However, the suit claims it was really just another excuse by law enforcement to engage in large-scale racial profiling.

According to a press release sent to NewsOne, the lawsuit alleges that “based on information and belief, the task force arrested 106 people of whom 105 were African American and one was Latino.”

The news release also states that the BHPD has a “lengthy and documented history of racial profiling,” and that under Dowling’s leadership, Black people and people of color were routinely arrested without probable cause and for petty offenses like roller skating or riding a scooter on unauthorized streets and for jaywalking steps away from a crosswalk.

In fact, according to KFI, two Black people who were visiting Beverly Hills in September last year, Jasmine Williams and Khalil White, recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and the police department claiming they were wrongfully arrested while protesting “Operation Safe Streets” and “the unlawful detention and citing the continuous racial targeting of individuals of color,” according to the suit which also alleges that “while African-Americans as a class were arrested for such actions” like roller skating and jaywalking, “Caucasians who engaged in the same actions were not arrested.”

Perhaps even more egregious was the time when an executive at a high-end fashion international house accused the Beverly Hills Police Department of racially profiling him for jaywalking last year.

The low-level violation that Salehe Bembury, the vice president of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear for Versace, admitted to committing prompted police to demand his ID in an interaction for which bodycam video was later publicly released.

In that instance, Crump posted the bodycam video and asked, “Would they have treated a jogging white woman in Beverly Hills the same way?”

UPDATED: 10:05 a.m. ET, Aug. 31, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That truth became painfully apparent in the past week as two Black men were killed by police on the same day in different locations under similarly questionable circumstances. First, Robert Anderson was killed in Crescent City, California, after the 38-year-old former bus driver from Detroit had a fatal encounter with California Highway Patrol and officers with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. Police claim that Anderson was walking in the road with a knife in his hand. Reports mention body camera footage from multiple sources, but none was immediately released. A Facebook post made by Anderson that morning showed he appeared distressed and was shirtless walking through the woods. A friend of Anderson’s who saw him shortly before the shooting also said he was acting strangely during their visit. The combination suggests that Anderson may have been experiencing a mental crisis when police confronted him. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432342566641483787?s=20 Hours after Anderson was killed and nearly 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., Antwan Gilmore was asleep in his car when he was approached by police officers, one of whom proved once again that cops—who are celebrated in “back the blue” circles for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line—often open fire at the faintest sign of perceived danger. The officers found Gilmore in his car “unresponsive” with his foot on the brake while the car was running. They also said they could see a gun in his waistband. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432372737591451661?s=20 When the car begins to move forward, officers can be heard shouting “Don’t move!” and “Police!” just before the shots were fired—10 shots to be exact. After the shooting, the gun police said they observed on Gilmore’s person was still in his waistband. Opening fire on a moving vehicle goes against Metropolitan Police Department policy. Anderson's and Gilmore's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Ben Crump

