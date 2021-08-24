Black Teacher Has Students Say Positive Affirmations in Mirror in Viral Video (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Classes at Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia started back up last week, and one teacher wanted her students to start their school year on a positive and encouraging note, notes Fox 29.

In a video, which has quickly gone viral, fourth grade teacher Neffiteria Acker is shown holding a mirror while her students say positive affirmations to themselves.

“I practice positive affirmations with myself in the morning. I practice them with my daughter who’s five years old, and, I’ve seen just a tremendous amount of confidence and self-value increase with her,” Acker told FOX Television Stations. “So, I decided to do it with our students.”

Acker said she searched high and low for a full-body mirror that was about the height of a fourth-grader.

“I wanted to make sure that they were looking at just them,” Acker continued. “They came up with these amazing affirmations that just sent chills in our bodies.”

