Candace Owens Doesn’t Trust Fauci, Says She ‘Proud’ to Not Be Vaccinated Against COVID

Candace Owens wants you to know she’s “proud” to not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The New York Times bestselling author says she “trusts her gut” more than she does infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I still have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and have not demanded that any of my employees get it either. I am proud that I committed myself to standing firm against the bribery, media propaganda, coercion, celebrity-peer pressure campaign, plus censorship. I made a personal decision for me and my family,” Owens wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

“It is isn’t easy to swim against such a polluted current but here I am. I trust my gut much more than trust Dr. Fauci. May we all do what we feel in our hearts is right, unabashedly,”

Fauci, meanwhile, has warned that the latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but the nation is not expected to shut down again.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

“I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said.

Amid the rising war against the unvaccinated, Fauci claims Americans who refuse to take the experimental jab are to blame for the latest outbreak of the potentially fatal virus.

“You know what we really need to do. … We say it over and over again, and it’s the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said.

“From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness, for the most part,” he said. “And getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody.”

