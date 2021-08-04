RussRant: Andrew Cuomo & The Double Standard Of Sexual Predation

As of today, 11 women have accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual inappropriateness and that’s one too many.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Russ Parr thinks stepping down is the right thing to do, especially for the Democratic Party he believes needs to set an example for because when the same accusations happened on the Republican side, they didn’t choose the right side (In other words, Trump should’ve never been elected into office, but that’s a whole other rant). Watch Russ explain his position here:

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Andrew Cuomo Runs To Black Leaders For Help As Pressure Grows For Him To Resign

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Makes Juneteenth A Paid Holiday