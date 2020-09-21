Giant “F*CK CUOMO AND DE BLASIO” Message Painted On Brooklyn Street

Though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio helped navigate New York through a grueling and horrifying few months during the Coronavirus pandemic to the point where life is semi-normal once again, many New Yorkers are still harboring hard feelings towards the elected leaders and let as much be known on the streets of Brooklyn.

The New York Post is reporting that during an block party this past Saturday night in Brooklyn, partygoers decided to send a not to subtle message to the states governor and city’s mayor and painted “F*CK CUOMO AND DE BLASIO” on the streets of North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg.

Similar to the “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural that was painted in front of Trump Tower, the sign is said to be a protest piece from small business owners who are upset with how things were handled during the lockdown which led to many businesses shuttering and closing up shop.

Though Cuomo and de Blasio really had no power over how the small business PP loans that millionaires and billionaires pillaged were distributed, people still seem to be putting blame on them for how things turned out. Couple that with the anti-police protests and new social distancing and mask requirements and you’re bound to have a fair amount of backlash from Trumpians who want their “freedom” back.

We love beautiful artwork Massive 'F–k Cuomo and de Blasio' mural painted on Brooklyn street pic.twitter.com/euUsfCLFLU — National Security News (@Natsecuritynews) September 20, 2020

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,’” the attendee said Sunday, refusing to be identified by name. “The party continued. Everyone took photos.

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

Of course the cops chuckled.

Needless to say when word got back to the higher ups about the new unsanctioned mural, workers from the Department of Transportation took to the streets to cover up the message with black paint.

The NYPD confirmed that a criminal mischief complaint had been filed over the incident and that an investigation is ongoing, but did not comment on the claim that cops laughed at the vandalism while doing nothing to stop it.

Funny how police pick and choose which protest messages are allowed to be heard, right?

