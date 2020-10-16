NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Makes Juneteenth A Paid Holiday

It’s only taken a century and a half but finally Juneteenth will officially be observed as a state holiday in New York State.

According to ABC New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided to sign legislation making Juneteenth (June 19) a paid holiday for New Yorkers months after issuing an executive order recognizing the day as such. Keep in mind this came in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging New York and Andrew Cuomo doing more to keep the Big Apple afloat than the “President” of the United States.

“I am incredibly proud to sign into law this legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York State, a day which commemorates the end to slavery in the United States,” the governor said. “This new public holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community, while also providing an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today.”

Props!

While we expect Trumpians and other business owners of New York to resist the new law and probably make their employees to work on Juneteenth just out of spite, it’s still nice to know that others will celebrate the holiday and give their workers a summer day to enjoy without fear of missing some pay.

