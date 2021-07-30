Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking with Atlanta Black Star recently, Ribeiro kept it candid on his feelings of neglect from African Americans, telling the publication, “I am in a mixed relationship, and I get things and looks and comments constantly.” The comment was in response to the question of whether he’d ever been told he wasn’t “Black enough” the way his character Carlton was told during a classic 1993 episode of Fresh Prince after he tried to pledge a Black fraternity.

Here’s what he said in full below in response to the question:

“It still happens almost every day, unfortunately. I am in a mixed relationship, and I get things and looks and comments constantly. I find it very interesting because you see a lot of things on social media where people say things and people have positions and perspectives. It’s not easy to make that choice, because you’re not at home in any home. I’m never going to be white and I’m never going to be fully supported in the Black house.

I’m in my own little world with support from almost no one, to be in love with someone I’ve fallen in love with. How does that make sense? It doesn’t. We all want to live in a world where everyone is accepted for being and loving and living the way they choose to live. I will support any person that wants to live in a world that they want to live in. I’ll support a racist person to live in a world that they want to live in. They don’t have to be around me, but if that’s the world that they want to live in, they should have a right to live in that world.

I live in a mixed world. I love in a mixed world. I live in a Black world, and I love in that world. I feel everyone should be supported. I deal with it all the time. I laugh at the fact that I am a mainstream television host, been in the game forever and I could purchase tickets to go to the BET Awards.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Some of his comments are a bit questionable — supporting a racist’s ideal world as a Black man? — but ultimately he does make a point for the sake of “live and let live.” Let us know what your thoughts are on this topic, and whether Alfonso Ribeiro is valid in his feelings, after peeping the video below via Atlanta Black Star:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE