5 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

Posted 13 mins ago

Many cities across the United States have implemented social distancing rules asking people to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is leaving many people at home for days on end looking for things to do. Sure, you can clean, read, write, or take an online class, but a lot of us are watching TV with our new free time.

If you’re like me and enjoy re-watching old shows for a bit of nostalgia, here are five classic Black TV shows to binge right now:

 

1. “Living Single”

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 5

2. “227”

Source:Pr Photos

Where to watch: Sony Crackle

Seasons: 1 & 2 avail

3. “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”

Source:PR Photos

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 5

4. “A Different World”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Seasons: 6

5. “Family Matters”

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 9

