Today we were excited to be joined by our colleague Russ Parr who was recently nominated for the Radio Hall Of Fame.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

As seen on BlackAmericaWeb.com:

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has been operating the Radio Hall of Fame since 1991, taking over duties from the Emerson Radio Corp. who originally founded it in 1988. In the three decades since, many leading radio industry icons have been honored as inductees, including Elvis Duran, the late Larry King, Wendy Williams, Donnie Simpson and Tom Joyner amongst many others.

Russ Parr was nominated in the category of “Music Format On-Air Personality.” Voting is open so we encourage Russ Parr fans to cast a vote needed to get him the flowers he deserves!

In the interview up top, Russ details his journey through radio and even shares other paths of entertainment it’s taken him over the years, including in film and television!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Russ Parr Reflects On Life In Radio Amidst Nomination For Radio Hall Of Fame was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: