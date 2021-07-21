Three Shot During Bucks Championship Celebration in Milwaukee (Video)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As fans were going nuts over the Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship, multiple gunshots were fired in simultaneous shootings early Wednesday near Water and Knapp Street, resulting in three injured.

A reporter for TMJ4 was on scene waiting to go live as the gunfire erupted at 12:42 a.m. from a nearby parking lot. One arrest was captured by TMJ4 cameras. Watch below:

A 22-year-old male was shot near the intersection of N. Water Street and E. Knapp Street at 12:42 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his non-life threatening injuries. Police say they have a suspect in custody, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

At the same time, at the intersection of N. Water Street and E. Juneau Street, two people were shot. A 19-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have a suspect in custody but are still searching for additional subjects. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

More than 65,000 Bucks fans flooded downtown Milwaukee to celebrate their first NBA title in 50 years – despite COVID cases surging 160% in two weeks in Wisconsin.

