Russ Parr Calls Out President Biden Over Job Losses Due To Marijuana Policies

With recent changes in marijuana laws shifting the way we look at cannibis culture entirely, it’s surprising that people are still at risk of unemployment if they simply admit to indulging in that good ol’ green.

Russ Parr seems to be sick of President Joe Biden’s outdated policies when it comes to marijuana use in the workplace, and he let his feelings be known during one of his latest rants about, well, anything!

“I do not like his policy on marijuana,” Russ said bluntly to start off his argument, further adding, “when he came into power, he had asked some people that were going to work in The White House about their history of marijuana use — these people admitted they smoked marijuana and they were let go or were not given jobs.”

What he actually calls it we won’t repeat here, but the initials BS may give you an idea of how he really feels. His rant continues with even more critique on the laws surrounding weed legalization, even making an interesting comparison to the availability of alcohol that you might agree with.

Take a look at Russ Parr giving his thoughts on a “highly” important subject below, and let us know where you side on the legalization of marijuana debate:

