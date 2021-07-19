Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi is trying to get a new look off and some of his fans had some questions. He has since responded and asked them to kindly get lost.

As spotted on Hype Beast the rapper shared a photo to social media over the weekend that triggered some of his followers. In the photo he is shown wearing a Mandalorian helmet while throwing up a peace sign with his left hand. His fingers were clearly painted in metallic colors. While the Cleveland, Ohio native is known for having a very unique sense of fashion, the rainbow flair on his hands did not sit well with several individuals and they seemingly made it known in the comments section of the post.

The feedback didn’t sit too well with the “Soundtrack 2 My Life” rapper. On Saturday, July 17 he responded the criticism via Twitter. “Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F*** way off.” he wrote.

Back in April he wore a dress during his performance on Saturday Night Live. He said the outfit was a nod to Kurt Cobain and received criticism then too. “I want to be a disrupter. I want to f— s— up. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do. If you wanna wear a dress, wear a dress. Be who you are” he said.

The painting nails fad has increased in popularity over the years with the likes of A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty wearing color on the hands.

Kid Cudi Responds To Fans Criticizing Him Painting His Nails was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: