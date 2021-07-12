Mom Gets Life For Killing Husband With Boiling Sugar Water After Their Child Claims Past Sex Abuse

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Some true crime stories can sound like they might’ve inspired an episode or two of Law & Order, and a recent one we came across dealing with a British mother, a bucket of boiling-hot sugar water and some shocking sex abuse allegations has SVU written all over it.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a 59-year-old woman by the name of Corinna Smith was sentenced to life in prison — parole eligibility to kick in after 12 years served — after her 80-year-old husband was accused by their daughter of sexually abusing her and a younger sibling years prior.

More background info below, via WFLA-TV:

“Prosecutors say Smith became enraged after her daughter accused her partner, Michael Baines, 80 of sexually abusing her and her brother “for many years when they were children.”

Officials said Smith filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water mixed with three bags of sugar to make the liquid “more viscous, thicker and stickier, so that it stays on the skin and causes greater damage.”

Baines reportedly suffered serious burns to 36% of his body and had to undergo repeated surgery and skin grafts. He died a month later on Aug. 18, 2020.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

On Smith’s side of things, her argument is that she should’ve been charged with manslaughter instead due to a “loss of control.” The allegations her child made would be tough to take in to say the least, but much like the prosecution argued, there’s no concrete way of proving those claims to be fact — think Dylan Farrow and Woody Allen. Either way, it’s a shame more can’t be done to avoid abuse before it destroys families like it did to this one and so many others.

What do you all think? Did this mom have a reason for reaction, or did the dad deserve a chance to dispute or even dispel the allegations? Let us know you thoughts by sounding off over on our social handles!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: