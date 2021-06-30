MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Says Dude He Knocked Out at Bar Had Yelled Racial Slurs (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former Bellator fighter Joe Schilling is claimed self-defense after video of him knocking out a man at a bar went viral.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 37-year-old wrote on Instagram he was “scared for his life” and “defending myself against the evil in this world” after a run-in with the man he said used a racial slur. The video popped up on Monday.

Watch below:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Schilling said the man had been acting a fool toward the restaurant staff and other customers before he was targeted by the man.

“The bus boy who happens to be black walks by and this idiot bumps into him and screams out, ‘Me and broke n#gas [sic] we don’t get along,’” he wrote. “The bus boy was seriously offended but doesn’t want to lose his job.

“As the night goes on this clown starts looking at me and rapping whatever song is being played while making eye contact with me. I’m like what’s wrong with this idiot.”

Schilling said the video begins when he reentered the bar after smoking a cigarette outside. He said that he put his hand out when the man bumped into him, and the man said sorry. But when the man recognized him, “[The man] yells, ‘HEY’ I turn around and he flexes on me … bad decisions are made every day,” Schilling wrote.

After going back to his table, Schilling said two servers, the bus boy and DJ at the restaurant thanked him.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: