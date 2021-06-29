Big Daddy Kane Taps Jay-Z, Common, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh for His Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Big Daddy Kane has tapped Jay-Z, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh and more to star in his upcoming Netflix documentary doc titled “Paragraphs I Manifest.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I got JAY-Z, Eminem, KRS-One, Doug E. Fresh,” he said during a recent chat with HipHopDX. “I even got some of the battle rappers like Goodz Da Animal and Aye Verb, so it’s coming out real good. I’m supposed to do Common on Monday.”

Big Daddy Kane also shared a photo of himself standing alongside Common with the caption, “Much love to @common and the StuyVision crew. We almost done. #paragraphsimanifest.”

Check out the photo below.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“The main reasons why I really wanted to do this is because I see so many talented young artists that have unique styles. And they make hit songs but a lot of things that artists don’t understand is for longevity purposes your listeners have to tune into you as the artist ,” Big Daddy Kane told AllHipHop.com.

“[It’s] just trying to show the younger generation The importance of lyricism so they can have that longevity in the game. I have nothing but love and respect for the younger generation and I want to see them achieve the things that a lot of cats from our generation achieved to make it to where we can still be around today, 30-something years later,” he continued.

Kane’s “Paragraphs I Manifest” is still in production. The official release had not been announced.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: