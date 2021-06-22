Is Detroit The Most Segregated City In America?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit has been in the news for some unfortunate things lately in terms of race relations, ranging from reports on the disappearing of Motor City’s middle class all the way to state Rep. Cynthia Johnson receiving racist death threats to her office for attempting to call out election fraud.

Sadly, we’ll have to bear some bad news once again for Michigan’s largest city now that a new study revealed that Detroit is actually the most segregated city in the United States.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Based off findings from UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, WXYZ Detroit is saying the report, titled “The Roots of Structural Racism,” found that 169 out of 209 metro areas in America have saw an increase in segregation between the years of 1990 and 2019. Of that 169, Detroit came out with an 84% divergence index amongst city populations of more than 200,000 in the U.S.

For those that need a better breakdown of what this all means, peep more info below via WXYZ:

“The divergence index, according to the institute, “compares the relative proportions of racial groups (or any other groups) at smaller and larger geographies, looking for the degree of ‘divergence’ between two geographies.”

The report also compares the difference in income and poverty levels, home values, life expectancy and rent prices between highly-segregated communities of color, highly-segregated white areas and integrated areas.

Segregated white regions turned out best, while segregated Black and Brown communities fared the worst, according to the report.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In short, a lot of thing were revealed with respect to this information. For example, it reveals that Black and/or Hispanic people who grew up in segregated white neighborhoods earned incomes higher than their racial counterparts living in communities of color.

Being that Detroit’s Black population stands at about 78 percent, America’s highest proportion of any city, it makes no sense that only 23 percent of Black people make up the metro area compared to the 68 percent that are white.

Let’s do better, Big D!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: