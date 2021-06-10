Black Lawmaker In Detroit Is Receiving Death Threats & Racist Voicemails That Say “You Will Die”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The plight for Black people in America can oftentimes feel like an uphill battle, especially when dealing with those who perpetuate racist ideologies. The BS hits even harder when you’re a Black person in a position of power, but add being a female to the mix and, well — just ask state Rep. Cynthia Johnson from Detroit, who’s currently receiving death threats and racist voicemails left on her office phone for no real reason other than the color of her skin.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Detroit Free Press states that Johnson was made aware of the most recent three-minute vile message by staffers and made a report this past Tuesday. The caller is heard saying “We are going to get you — you will die,” and reports are noting that the person sounds like a woman.

The hate for her may not be coming from thin air exactly. Here’s what DFP is saying is the real reason behind racist backlash towards rep. Cynthia Johnson:

“Johnson drew attention and became the target of threats when, as a member of the House Oversight Committee, she criticized a Dec. 2 hearing at which Rudy Giuliani, who was the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, was among the witnesses who made false claims of election fraud.

Michael Chad Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, was charged in January, accused of making a false bomb threat at the state Capitol and threatening to kill Johnson in a Dec. 12 phone message. Varrone is awaiting a competency evaluation before court proceedings can continue, officials said Wednesday”

It gets worse! The latest incident had the caller using not just racist language but also animal imagery to attack both Johnson and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters. “You can run,” the caller said according to Detroit Free Press, also adding, “That would be more fun … if you would run and we could shoot you.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Sadly, Cynthia had to take it in stride as most Black people in these type of situations have to always do, simply stating, “This is the same hate and violence Black Americans have faced for generations” and “the same sexist vitriol endured by women in power throughout history.” Speak on it!

Listen to the full audio threat towards Cynthia Johnson by clicking here, which has most of the graphic, racist language edited out thankfully.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: