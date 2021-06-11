Pastors Mike & Natalie Todd Welcome Baby No. 4 [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for Pastors Mike and Natalie Todd who welcomed their fourth child this month.

The newest member of the Todd team goes by the name of Gia Joy Symone Hope Todd. She entered the world on June 3, 2021 at 12:36 p.m. weighing 7lb 11oz. She’s already received a very warm Transformation Church welcome and her parents are super excited, to say the least.

Mike Todd’s been documenting Gia’s entrance since day one, sharing hospital tips, newborn baby photoshoots, car rides and more. In sharing her first days, the Todds revealed that they’d been in the hospital longer than planned because of jaundice.

“Jaundice unexpectedly made our stay at the hospital longer than we had hoped… but glory be to God #GiaJoy is doing better and they said we could GO HOME!” he wrote. “Thank you #TransformationNation for your continued prayers and love! Bella, Mj, and Ava are gonna freak out when they meet their new baby sister.”

See more photos of Gia Todd’s arrival below!

