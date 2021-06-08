Simone Biles Becomes First Woman Gymnast to Win 7 US All-Around Titles

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles continues to make history!

On Sunday, the 24-year-old gymnast won her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas. With this seventh win, the athlete remains undefeated at the nationals since 2013. This now makes her the first American woman to win the title seven times!

According to @nbcsports, Simone has won every all-around competition she has entered dating back to 2013. She was previously tied with Clara Schroth Lomady, who won her titles between 1945 and 1952. Now she is tied with Alfred Jochim, for most wins by any American.

Speaking about her latest achievement Biles said, “It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run,” Simone explained. “It’s really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that’s come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we’ve had.”

