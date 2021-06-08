Aja Naomi King Shares Backyard Photoshoot Celebrating Her Post-Childbirth Body

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Aja Naomi King is celebrating her post-childbirth body in a series of photos she posted on social media.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actress, 36, took to Instagram Sunday to share a backyard photoshoot. “No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture,” she wrote in the caption of herself in a two-piece body revealing outfit.

“This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind,” King continued. “This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”

