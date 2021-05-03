Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel Mania In ‘Uncensored’ Interview

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

What began as a sitcom about the trials and tribulations of a middle-class black family in Chicago, became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the hilarious antics of a pint-sized star. No one could have predicted Jaleel White’s iconic turn as the nerdy but well-meaning Steve Urkel would make the show a hit, and on the next episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” White reflects on “Family Matters” and the role that changed his life forever.

“I was not welcome to the cast at all,” White said during a preview of the episode, which airs Sunday night (May 9).

“It was supposed to only be a guest spot… One and done.” He said.

Now a 44-year-old father and businessman, White first stepped into the character of Steve Urkel at the age of 12. An awkward geek with his heart set on winning the love of Laura Winslow, Urkel soon became the star of the show. And during the height of his popularity, he was a global phenomenon: Urkel toys, books and posters were a hot commodity – Urkel Mania was born.

Still, even a smash sitcom isn’t void of problems. Hear Jaleel White’s story – in his own words – when an all-new episode of “Uncensored” airs this Sunday at 10/9C.

