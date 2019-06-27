Jaleel White Revives Urkel For New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series [Watch]

Jaleel White is set to reprise his iconic Steve Urkel character, two decades after the end of the hit comedy series “Family Matters.”

White will revive the role that made him famous by way of Hanna-Barbera in an episode of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”– premiering Thursday, June 27 on the Boomerang streaming service.

White shared a first-look photo on Instagram, along with the caption: “Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin,” he wrote. “To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff Enjoy!” (see the post below)

EW reunited with the cast of “Family Matters” back in 2917. The classic ABC sitcom ran for 215 episodes from 1989-98 and starred Jo Marie Payton, Reginald VelJohnson, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Darius McCrary, Jaleel White, Telma Hopkins, Shawn Harrison, and Bryton James.

“I was actually on my way out of the business,” recalled White about creating his memorable character. “But my [agent] sent me out for this audition because I had braces on my teeth. I knew I was going to quit acting to play on a basketball team the next year, but this role I felt like I could get.”

According to Complex, White is playing the nosy, nerdy neighbor in the upcoming Scooby Doo series, which also features guest appearances by Ricky Gervais, Wanda Sykes, Sia and Chris Paul. The regular voice cast includes Frank Weller (as Fred and Scooby), Grey Griffin (as Daphne), Kate Micucci (as Velma) and Matthew Lillard (as Shaggy), via TV Line.

Take a look at the Scooby Doo trailer up top. Urkel’s episode airs on Boomerang on June 27.

