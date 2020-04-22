Oldies But Goodies: 90’s & 00’s Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

kiyonnathewriter

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off. We learned from the recent VERZUS battle between legends Babyface Edmonds and Teddy Riley that even though some of our cultural uncles and aunties may not know how to use social media properly, they still have one.

So yes, icons like @Babyface and @Teddyriley1 on the ‘gram, just like us. Probably not as much though.

Check out more celebrities that you’d be surprised are on social media.

1. Jaleel White

IG: @JaleelWhite

Yup — Urkel has IG.

2. Kellie Shanygne Williams

IG: @KellieSWilliams

And so does Laura Winslow.

3. Kiely Williams

The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.

