Jennifer Carroll Foy Picks Up Major Endorsements in Virginia Governor Race

Endorsements in the Virginia governor’s race continue to roll in, with Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy receiving the latest nod. Former NAACP president Ben Jealous announced his support for Foy, citing her commitment to justice and equity.

“As a public defender, she saw the two-tiered criminal justice system up close: one that’s left Black Americans behind and one that works for everyone else,” Jealous, president of the People For the American Way, said in an interview with ABC News. “As a leader in the legislature, Jennifer took on tough fights for justice — and she won.”

The endorsement is the second for Foy this week, with Rep. Lauren Underwood throwing her weight behind the potential future governor. In a statement released to the Hill, Underwood praised Foy as a fighter for working families.

“Jennifer knows what it’s like to face a healthcare system that diminishes the concerns of Black women and shoulder the cost of childcare, which is why she has been and will continue to be a steadfast fighter for working families across the Commonwealth as the next Governor of Virginia,” Underwood said.

The youngest Black woman to serve in Congress, Underwood walks softly but packs a real punch in legislative action. A registered nurse by training, Underwood has prioritized Black maternal health.

Underwood, along with Rep. Alma Adams and Sen. Cory Booker, introduced the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021. A comprehensive legislative approach, the Momnibus tackles social determinants of health, improves maternal care for incarcerated pregnant women, and gives funding to community-based organizations.

Gaining increasing attention in recent years, Black maternal health is the subject of a week-long convening of discussions and events led by Black Mamas Matter Alliance and National Birth Equity Alliance April 11-17.

Before the official endorsement, Foy joined Underwood for a conversation about Black Maternal Health.

Thank you @LaurenUnderwood for an amazing discussion of the crisis of the Black maternal mortality rate here in our country of this evening! pic.twitter.com/L8mufDeMDE — Jennifer Carroll Foy (@JCarrollFoy) April 7, 2021

Reflecting on her own birthing experience, Foy said her pain was diminished and dismissed. Foy said the same statement. “Rep. Underwood understands the urgency that we must bring to this fight for all working families — families like mine,” Foy said in a statement attained by the Hill. “I will never stop fighting to ensure that all Virginians have access to the quality, affordable health care, child care, paid family and medical leave, and more that they deserve.”

Foy’s other notable endorsements include the youth progressive climate change group, the Sunrise Movement, and Democracy for America. She is one of two Black women running in Virginia’s Democratic primary for governor, with Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan also in the race.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Governor Who Once Wore Blackface Endorses Former Governor Terry McAuliffe To Replace Him

‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The Race To Become The Nation’s First Black Woman Governor

2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever 17 photos Launch gallery 2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever 1. Viola Davis - Best Actress, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty 1 of 17 2. Andra Day - Best Actress, "The United States v. Billie Holiday” Source:Getty 2 of 17 3. Chadwick Boseman - Best Actor, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty 3 of 17 4. Daniel Kaluuya - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. LaKeith Stanfield - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. Leslie Odom Jr. - Best Supporting Actor, "One Night in Miami," Best Original Song, "Speak Now" Source:Getty 6 of 17 7. H.E.R. - Best Original Song, "Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty 7 of 17 8. Shaka King - Best Original Screenplay, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty 8 of 17 9. Kemp Powers - Best Adapted Screenplay, "One Night in Miami" Source:Getty 9 of 17 10. Terence Blanchard - Best Original Score, "Da 5 Bloods" Source:Getty 10 of 17 11. Jon Batiste - Best Original Score, "Soul" Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. Kris Bowers - Best Documentary Short, "A Concerto Is A Conversation" Source:Getty 12 of 17 13. Travon Free - Best Live Action Short Film, "Two Distant Strangers" Source:Getty 13 of 17 14. Garrett Bradley, Best Documentary Feature, "Time" Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Sophia Nahli Allison - Best Documentary Short - "A Love Song for Latasha" Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. Mia Neal - Best Makeup and Hairstyling - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. Jamika Wilson - Best Makeup and Hairstyling - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever 2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever This year's Oscar ceremony will undoubtedly be one of the most diverse ever, with several industry leaders cementing their place in the history books. After years of consistently shutting out Black and other actors of color, the Academy leaned into honoring the stories of BIPOC communities. In 2015 and 2016, the Oscars only nominated white actors in the acting categories, inspiring the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. Makers in Black hollywood received several nominations for their roles in front of and behind the camera, with some of the year's most stirring performances in movies like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and "Judas and the Black Messiah." Viola Davis was one of the first nominees to make history this year as the most-nominated Black actress in the awards show history. https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1371444905516572683?s=20 Davis' co-star Chadwick Boseman also received a posthumous Best Actor nomination for his role in the film. "Ma Rainey" also scored a nod for Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Styling. Andra Day, riding high off of her Golden Globes nomination is up for Best Actress for her turn as Billie Holiday in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." The film "Judas and the Black Messiah" became the first Best Picture nominated film to have an all-Black team of producers, Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King. The film scored a total of six nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Song, "I Will Fight For You," performed by H.E.R. https://twitter.com/JohnnySobczak/status/1371441439851307009?s=20 The film's stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor Category. Pixar's "Soul" scored a nomination for Best Animated Feature and Best Sound. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. doubled up with a nomination for his role in "One Night in Miami," Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song, "Speak Now." Nominees this year also included the first Asian-American actor to be nominated in the Best Actor category, Steven Yeun for "Minari," as well as the first Muslim actor to receive a Best Actor nomination, Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal." In the Best Director category, two women were nominated for the first time in Oscars history, Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman” and Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland." As expected, there were of course upsets and social media weighed on Black actors who rarely get the credit they deserve after churning out incredible performances in 2020. Actors Delroy Lindo and Regina King were mentioned for their roles in "Da 5 Bloods," and King's big screen directorial debut for "One Night in Miami." https://twitter.com/mattsinger/status/1371450369302269953?s=20 https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1371443394371842049?s=20 https://twitter.com/bradwhipple/status/1371453525985726464?s=20 Nominees were announced by couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre on April 25 in Los Angeles. Scroll for other Black history makers who are vying for the coveted gold statue at this year's ceremony.

Jennifer Carroll Foy Picks Up Major Endorsements in Virginia Governor Race was originally published on newsone.com